UTEP WBB Upended at NM State, 66-59

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- UTEP women’s basketball (8-14, 3-6 CUSA) fell 66-59 at NM State (10-12, 4-5 CUSA) Saturday afternoon. Three Miners scored in double figures in the loss.

Offensive rebounds and second-chance points made the difference in the game, as the Aggies outperformed the Miners 16-7 on the offensive glass and 20-7 on second chance points.

Mahri Petree led the Orange and Blue with 18 points on 7-9 shooting and 3-4 from deep. Erin Wilson posted 12 points, including 6-6 from the charity stripe, and Jane Asinde tallied 11.

Wilson paced the team on the boards, pulling down eight, while Aaliyah Stanton had a game-high four assists.

UTEP shot 41.7 percent (20-48) from the field and 73.7 percent (14-19) from the free throw line. The Miners grabbed 26 rebounds, had seven assists, six steals and two blocks in the contest.

The Aggies jumped out to a 10-point lead to start the game, leading 19-9 at the end of the first period. Wilson paced the Miners with four points and three rebounds.

NM State stretched their lead to 14 in the second quarter, leading 39-25 as the teams headed to the locker room. Petree topped UTEPwith 10 points, followed by Wilson with eight.

The Miners shot 43.5 percent (10-23) from the floor and 42.9 (3-7) from the foul line over the first two periods. UTEP grabbed 14 rebounds, had two assists, three steals, and one block in the half.

The Aggies held onto their lead at the start of the second half, with the score at 49-39 at the end of the third. Petree posted 15 points for the Miners, followed by Wilson with 10.

UTEP got within four in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback and the game ended 66-59 in favor of NM State.

The Aggies shot 38.3 percent (23-60) from the field and 73.7 percent (14-19) from the charity stripe. The team pulled down 38 boards, had 12 assists, eight steals, and one block. Jaila Harding led NM State with 16 points, followed by Molly Kaiser with 15 and Ene Adams with 14. Adams grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, and Fanta Gassama tallied 11. Sianny Sanchez-Oliver and Sylena Peterson recorded three steals apiece.

UP NEXT

The Miners return home next week to take on WKU Thursday (2/15) and Middle Tennessee Saturday (2/17). The contest against the Lady Toppers is set to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. MT, while the game against the Lady Raiders is slated for a 1:00 p.m. MT start.