El Paso Chihuahuas 2024 season tickets go on sale this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tickets will go on sale for the El Paso Chihuahua's 2024 regular season February 23 at 10 am.

The Chihuahuas will take on their first opponent, the Round Rock Express, at home on opening day, which is scheduled for April 2. The team's 2024 season starts in Albuquerque on March 29.

"Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 20," team officials explained. "Half-season and 18-game Members will receive the same pre-purchase benefit Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. and Starting 9 Members at 2 p.m."

Chihuahuas officials say every season pass holder who participates in presale will save money.

"Group leaders will receive the same pre-purchase opportunity Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. and members of the general public who filled out the priority purchase online form will be able to purchase individual game tickets on Thursday, February 22, at 2 p.m."

Team officials say that Season Seat Members and Group Leaders should check their email for instructions on individual game ticket purchases.