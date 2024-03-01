Chapin takes down Colleyville Heritage, 48-41; Huskies return to the Elite 8 of the Class 5A state tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - The Chapin Huskies are once again headed to the Elite 8 of the Class 5A high school basketball playoffs.

Friday in Wichita Falls, TX, the Huskies defeated Colleyville Heritage 48-41 in the regional semi-final.

The game was close in the first two quarters.

Chapin had just a one point lead at the half, 20-19.

In the third quarter, the Huskies were able to hold on to their lead, but the Panthers would keep within striking distance down just 3 points at the end of the quarter, 32-29.

In the 4th quarter, the Panthers were able to pull even and tie the game at 34, but the Huskies would go on a run and never relinquish the lead.

Chapin will move on to the regional final for the second straight year.

They'll look for redemption after losing in last year's regional final to Mansfield Summit.

The Huskies will face Amarillo High School in the regional final Saturday at 12 p.m. (MT).

The winner will advance to the Class 5A Final Four in San Antonio, TX.