UTEP Softball secures walk-off victory against Merrimack in extra-inning showdown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball (14-5) concluded the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic in exhilarating fashion, clinching a dramatic 3-2 extra-inning walk-off win against Merrimack at Rocky Johnson Field.

UTEP and Merrimack remained deadlocked after three scoreless innings. The fourth inning saw both teams breaking the silence, with the Warriors taking the lead on a passed ball, only to be swiftly countered by UTEP's Anna Sample, who blasted a home run down the left field line. UTEP gained a 2-1 advantage in the fifth as Madi Mendoza capitalized on a wild pitch after singling earlier in the inning. However, Merrimack rallied in the top of the seventh, tying the game with an RBI-single. The Miners held off the Warriors in the eighth, and with Lynne Sepulveda placed at second, Sample's bunt and a first baseman's error allowed Sepulveda to sprint home, securing a thrilling 3-2 walk-off victory for UTEP.

Notables

After 19 games, UTEP boasts a 14-5 record, mirroring the successful start achieved in the 2010 season.

Faith Aragon earned her seventh win

ON DECK

UTEP kicks off conference play from March 8-10, hosting Middle Tennessee in a three-game series at Helen of Troy Field.