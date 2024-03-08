UTEP Softball edged in Conference USA opener, falling 4-3 to MTSU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a gripping Conference USA opener on Friday night at Helen of Troy Field, UTEP Softball faced a tough battle against Middle Tennessee, ultimately succumbing 4-3 in eight intense innings.

UTEP drops 14-6 overall while MTSU improves to 11-13.

The Miners took an early lead as Ajia Richard delivered a solo shot in the second inning. However, MTSU responded strongly, securing a 2-RBI home run in the fifth and adding another run in the sixth to lead 3-1. In a dramatic seventh inning, Lexi Morales' clutch single to right center field drove in Bri Garcia and Ashlynn Allen, tying the score at 3-3. Despite the Miners' efforts, MTSU gained the upper hand with a run in the eighth inning from a homer to right field, ultimately securing a 4-3 victory.

ON DECK

UTEP is back in action for game two versus the Blue Raiders on March 9 at 1 pm MT at Helen of Troy Field.