UTEP wraps up Indoor season at NCAA Championships in Boston Friday

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KVIA) -- UTEP’s Niesha Burgher and Marissa Simpson competed in the preliminaries at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Boston, Mass., at The Track at New Balance on Friday night.

Simpson finished 12th overall and sixth in heat 2 in the women’s 60-meter hurdles prelims clocking in an 8.17. Burgher placed 10th overall and third in heat 2 with a 22.99 in the women’s 200-meter dash prelims, finishing two spots away from qualifying.

In the 60m H, Florida’s Grace Stark finished first with a 7.83, USC’s Jasmine Jones placed second with a 7.90 and LSU’s Alia Armstrong (7.92) was third. Michigan’s Aasia Laurencin (7.99), Arkansas’ Destiny Huven (8.03), Oregon’s Aaliyah McCormick (8.04), Mississippi State’s Rosealee Cooper (8.05) and LSU’s Leah Phillips (8.06) rounded out the top eight qualifiers.

In the 200m, South Carolina’s JaMeesia Ford placed first overall with a 22.45, Oregon’s Jadyn Mays placed second with a 22.49, while Arkansas’ Rosey Effiong was third with a 22.51. Georgia’s Kaila Jackson (22.55), Ole Miss’ McKenzie Long (22.60), Tennessee’s Jacious Sears (22.70), and Arkansas’ Nichisha Pryce (22.79) and Amber Anning (22.90) rounded out the eight qualifiers. Anning (22.898) beat out USC’s Madison Whyte (22.899) for the final spot.

Simpson was the first UTEP female student-athlete to compete in the 60-meter hurdles at the national level since Tobi Amusan in 2017. Burgher was the first since Florence Uwakwe in 2016 to run the 200-meter dash at the indoor championships.

UP NEXT

The 2024 outdoor season opens at the Arizona Spring Break Fiesta on Saturday, March 16 in Roy P. Drachman Stadium. The Texas Relays follow on March 27-30.