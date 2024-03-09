NM State Baseball wins game two 10-8 over Panthers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM State Aggies dominance at the plate helped propel them to a 10-2 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers Saturday, March 9, at Presley Askew Field. For the sixth consecutive game the Aggies managed to score at least 10 runs.



Josh Sharman earned the win tonight for the Aggies pitching for six innings only allowing two runs on three hits. Sharman managed to earn a new season high eight strikeouts in his outing. Sharman faced 21 batters forcing five groundouts and five flyouts. He did not walk any batters.



The Aggies put up eight runs in the second to take the lead and held on to it for the rest of the game. Sheehan O'Connor knocked a two run double to left field to score Mitch Namie and Nick Gore for the Aggies first runs of the night.



Edwin Martinez-Pagani would continue the scoring with an RBI single to score O'Connor. Keith Jones II would reach on a throwing error which allowed Martinez-Pagani to score the fourth run of the game and inning.



With one out remaining Gore would hit a two-run single scoring Damone Hale and Jones. This hit would extend Gore's hitting streak to 13 games. Namie on his second plate appearance of the inning would hit a single to center field that scored Titus Dumitru .



For the inning's final run, Martinez-Pagani was walked when the bases were loaded, scoring Gore. The Aggies scored eight runs on four hits leaving three stranded in the bottom of the second.



In the top of the third the Panthers catcher Mason Heiskell would hit a two run double to cut the Aggies lead to six runs. In the bottom of that same inning the Aggies put up one more run on a Jones Single that scored Romeo Ballesteros .



In the bottom of the fifth the Aggies would notch their tenth and final run of the game on a Dumitru double to right center that scored Hale.



In the top of the seventh, the Panthers put up six runs, their highest scoring inning of the series. They would score these runs on an RBI single, a throwing error that scored two, a two run double hit by Michael Smith and a sacrifice hit that scored their sixth and final run of the inning.



The final two innings were scoreless for both teams giving the Aggies their eighth win of the season. Closing pitcher Hayden Lewis came into the game in the top of the ninth, he walked one batter but struck out three batters to earn his second save of the season.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Sharman earned his first win of the season.

Sharman had four three up three downs in his six innings pitched.

Dumitru, Namie and O'Connor all recorded two hits.

The Aggies batted .538 with runners in scoring position.



UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will play Prairie View A&M in the final game of the three-game series on Sunday, March 10. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT.


