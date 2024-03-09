NM State rolls past FIU to finish Conference play

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- March seems to be just what the Aggies needed. After breaking their road game woes against Jax State, the Aggies were set to end their regular season play in Las Cruces and attempt to end it off on a good note. NM State (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) cruised by FIU (10-21, 5-11 CUSA) to secure its final regular season victory 77-70.

Christian Cook led the Aggies in scoring, finishing out with 26 points going 5-11 from beyond the arc. Kasoi Ezeagu recorded his second consecutive double-double, putting up 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds versus the Panthers. Femi Odukale finished the contest flirting with a triple-double with six points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jaylin Jackson-Posey posted another double-digit scoring game adding 10 points and six rebounds.

FIRST HALF

Both sides opened the game ice cold from the field – shooting a combined 0-9 from the field across the first 2:50. While the teams weren't exactly shooting the lights out, the game did experience a brief delay due to lighting issues. Out of the pause, the Aggies' Jaylin Jackson-Posey tallied the game's first made basket of the game – giving NM State a 3-1 lead.

The length of the Panthers bothered the Aggies in the early goings as a large majority of NM State's shots were contested during the initial five minutes of action. This included four that were turned away by FIU defenders.

The stingy defense eventually let up a bit as the teams combined to shoot, 6-9 from the 12:32 mark to the 10:26 mark. This stretch included four baskets on five attempts from the Aggies to help the home side build a 17-13 advantage.

Later, a 16-2 Aggie scoring run blew the doors open and pushed NM State to a healthy 16-point lead with 2:49 remaining. This included a pair of monster dunks from Femi Odukale and Kaosi Ezeagu while the stretch was bookended by two 3-pointers Christian Cook who went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc after tallying four made triples in the previous outing.

In total, the Aggies were 7-of-17 from deep range while FIU shot only 15% from distance (2-13). The Aggies were also dominant on the glass – winning the rebound battle in the first half 25 to 14. The big first half was also assisted by the Aggies' ability to take care of the ball as NM State committed just two turnovers during the opening 20 minutes of action.

SECOND HALF

Following a turnover on the opening possession of the game, the Aggies got back to the flow they found in the first half. With just over 13 minutes remaining in the period, back-to-back threes from Tanahj Pettway and Jordan Rawls would push NM State to a comfortable 66-40 lead, its largest of the contest.

This would spark something in the Panthers to get it going, as they would score 10 unanswered points kicked off by consecutive jumpers from the star guard Arturo Dean. Over the remainder of the contest, the Aggies had a hard time finding the bottom of the net as FIU would continue to wither down the lead. The Panthers would end up outscoring the Aggies 20-9 over the final 8:44 of action, but they would run out of time as NM State walked away with the victory 77-70.

NUMBERS OF NOTE