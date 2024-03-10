UTEP Softball dominates MTSU, Clinches series with convincing 8-3 victory

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball clinched a decisive 8-3 victory Sunday afternoon to claim the series against MTSU. This significant win marks UTEP's first series triumph since 2022 when it hosted MTSU in the Sun City. With this latest win, the Miners have achieved a historic 16-6 record through 22 games, a milestone for the program, while the Blue Raiders slip to 11-15.



UTEP made a powerful entrance, scoring six runs in the first inning. The offensive onslaught included a crucial RBI-double by Ajia Richard, a bases-loaded walk by Halle Hogan, a sac fly by Anna Sample, and an impressive 3-RBI home run contribution from Marijn Crouwel. Although the Blue Raiders managed to put two runs on the board in the second inning with a 2-RBI home run over center field, UTEP responded in the fifth and sixth innings with an RBI single by Sample and an RBI-double by Richard, respectively. In the end, MTSU added one more run in the seventh inning with an RBI-single. Faith Aragon played a pivotal role, pitching 4.0 innings with a strikeout and no walks, securing her eighth win of the season for UTEP.



ON DECK

After a week off, the Miners will travel to the state of New Mexico for a series of four games, starting with a matchup against UNM on March 19, followed by a three-game series against I-10 rival NMSU in Las Cruces from March 22-24.