Asinde, Wilson and Stanton earn CUSA All-Conference honors

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Three UTEP women's basketball players received postseason awards, the league office announced Monday.



Jane Asinde earned All-Conference First Team, Erin Wilson was named to the All-Conference Second Team, and Aaliyah Stanton was picked for the All-Freshman Team. Asinde also nabbed CUSA Newcomer of the Year and All-Defensive Team honors.



It marks the first time all three players have received all-conference awards. This season is the third in a row that two Miners have been named to an all-conference team, following Jazion Jackson and Elina Arike in 2023, and Katia Gallegos and Destiny Thurman in 2022.



Asinde is the first Miner to win Newcomer of the Year since Jareica Hughes (now an assistant coach under head coach Keitha Adams ) won it in 2007, and her three accolades match the tally that former Miner Elina Arike garnered in the 2022-23 season.



Stanton is the first freshman to earn All-Freshman Team honors since Katia Gallegos in 2020.



Asinde started all 28 appearances in the regular season while leading UTEP in points (16.5), rebounds (9.2), steals (1.8), and sharing the team lead in blocks (0.6). She also ranks second on the squad in assists (1.6). She earned CUSA Player of the Week honors on 2/26/24. Asinde ranked second in the league in scoring and rebounding, while sitting fourth in steals and 10th in blocked shots. She also ranks 23rd in CUSA in assists. She ranks fourth in the conference in field goal percentage (47.2), eighth in free throw percentage (69.2), and 11th in minutes per game (30.9).



Furthermore, Asinde has led UTEP in scoring in 16 games and rebounding in 17. She leads conference in three categories, free throw attempts (195-12th NCAA), free throws (135-26th), and defensive rebounds per game (6.9-29th). She also ranks second in four categories – double-doubles (12-39th NCAA), points per game (16.5-98), rebounds (268-67th) and rebounds per game (9.2-49th). Asinde scored in double figures on 22 occasions and scored 20+ points in nine of those and scored in double figures 12 times against conference opponents. She posted a career-best 28 points at Middle Tennessee (1/18/24), later matching that mark at FIU (3/7/24). She tallied a season-best 16 rebounds at Jax State (2/1/24) and shot 100.0 percent (8-8) from the foul line at Sam Houston (2/24/24). She has tallied 15 blocks while posting three multi-block games: vs NM State (2, 1/6/24), vs LA Tech (2, 1/25/24), at Sam Houston (2, 2/24/24).



Wilson was a standout player for the Miners this season, starting all 28 of her appearances. She is second on the team in scoring (12.0), rebounding (8.1), and steals (1.5). She ranks fifth in CUSA in rebounding, 11th in scoring, and 10th in steals. Wilson is second on the team with nine double-doubles on the year. She also earned CUSA Player of the Week on 1/1/24.



Additionally, Wilson has posted double figures in scoring on 19 occasions, including a six-game stretch from 12/30/23 -1/25/24 and put up 10+ points in 10 conference contests. She has pulled down 10+ rebounds 10 times. Wilson has led the Miners in rebounding ten times and scoring three. She ranks 12th in conference in minutes per game (30.8). She has notably increased her points per game and rebounds per game from 6.6 points and 2.3. rebounds last season to 12.0 points and 8.1 rebounds this season. She also sits fifth in CUSA and 99th nationally in rebounds per game (8.1). Earlier this season Wilson pulled down a career-best 16 rebounds against Southern Utah (12/30/23), including nine defensive rebounds. She snatched a career-high six steals versus WKU (2/15/24). She matched a career-best 26 points against North Alabama (11/26/23).



Stanton is one of three Miners to appear in all 29 games this season, including 11 starts. She averages 18.2 minutes per game as a true freshman while putting up 6.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. She ranks fifth on the team in scoring. Stanton was named CUSA Freshman of the Week twice, on 11/27/23 and 1/29/24.



Stanton is fourth on the team in assists (1.5). She is second among active Miners in 3-point percentage (38.5) and fifth on the team in field goal percentage (43.7). Stanton has led the Miners in scoring twice and scored in double figures on five occasions. She posted a career-best 17 points at UTSA (12/3/23) and tallied a career-high three steals. She grabbed a career-high four rebounds against North Alabama (11/26/23) and has dished out a career-best four assists on three occasions. She has shot 41.4 percent against conference opponents.



UP NEXT

The eighth-seeded Miners will open the 2024 CUSA Championships against ninth-seed Sam Houston on Tuesday (3/12) at 4:30 p.m. MT/ 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

