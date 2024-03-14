Aggies fall in CUSA Quarterfinals

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- Competing in their first CUSA Tournament since joining the conference on July 1, 2023, NM State (13-19, 7-9 CUSA) opened with a game against Western Kentucky (20-11, 8-8 CUSA) Thursday night in the CUSA Tournament quarterfinals. Trailing for all but 53 seconds, the Aggies would fall to the Hilltoppers 89-69.

Christian Cook reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time as a member of the Crimson & White, with Tanahj Pettway posting 16 points and tying his career high with eight rebounds. Kaosi Ezeagu finished his Aggie career with 12 points and nine rebounds. As a team, the Aggies shot 45.2% from the field with a 43.8% mark from the free-throw line. Holding a slight edge in offensive rebounds (10-9) and second-chance points (11-10), the Aggies trailed in bench points (51-27) and fast break points (13-2).

First Half

The Aggies faced a deficit early, with the Hilltoppers knocking down a pair of 3-pointers before a Jaden Harris layup gave NM State their first points of the contest at the 16:58 mark. Harris would finish the first half with four points. Since earning and keeping the starting role on Jan. 20., the junior from South Plains, Ga., has averaged 8.7 points per contest.

Trailing by five with 11:38 left in the first half (18-13), Pettway would kickstart a 7-0 NM State run, scoring five straight points before a layup by Femi Odukale gave the Aggies their first lead of the contest, 20-18 with 9:47 remaining.

gave the Aggies their first lead of the contest, 20-18 with 9:47 remaining. The Hilltoppers would not stay down long however, spearheaded by a trio of 3-point buckets to reclaim the lead, and take their largest of the contest (30-20), with 5:01 left to go in the opening stanza.

Down the stretch of half number one, Western Kentucky outscored NM State 21-9, heading into the locker room with a 40-29 lead. At the break, Western Kentucky held an advantage in free throws made (12-1), 3-pointers made (6-2) and forced turnovers (7-3).

Second Half

The Aggies caught fire throughout the first eight minutes of action, matching their first half total in 3-pointers made (2) while shooting 53% from the field. Going just 1-for-5 with two points in the first 20 minutes, Kaosi Ezeagu turned up the intensity in the second half, posting six points and a vicious block to keep the contest within reach, 57-50 with 11:35 left.

turned up the intensity in the second half, posting six points and a vicious block to keep the contest within reach, 57-50 with 11:35 left. The teams would continue to trade buckets, with the Hilltopper lead staying between nine and 12 points through the ensuing four minutes of action until Babacar Faye produced his first points of the night to give Western Kentucky a 70-56 lead with 7:43 left to play.

A 3-pointer with 4:29 left to go gave Christian Cook his fourth 20-point game as a member of the Crimson & White, and second in a row following a 26-point performance in last Saturday's Senior Day win over FIU, but the Aggies would ultimately fall by a score of 89-69.

