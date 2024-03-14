Skip to Content
UTEP top Liberty to advance to Semifinals, 66-57

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP took on Liberty for the quarterfinals of the 2023 Conference USA Basketball Championships in Huntsville, Alabama and came out on top 66-57. The Miners entered the tournament off a three-game winning streak.

In the beginning of March, UTEP topped Liberty by a 16-point margin and was able to do it again to advance to the semifinals. The last time the Miners advanced to the semifinals was in 2017.

Up next, UTEP will take on Sam Houston State Friday, March 15th at 10:30 A.M.

