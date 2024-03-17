2023 UTEP Spring Football kicks off early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP football team will kick off the 2024 spring football season with new head coach Scotty Walden directing 15 spring opportunities starting on Monday, March 18 at 7:15 a.m. in the Sun Bowl.

The Miners will practice every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, except for March 29 (Good Friday) and Friday, April 19. The Spring Game is Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. in the Sun Bowl and will be open to the public. Further details will follow.

“During spring ball, we want to develop a disciplined and tough football team,” Walden said. “Our practices are going to be physical and we’re going to have live periods and live scrimmages. I want two things to occur when they’re done with spring ball. They believe in what they’re doing and they’re playing fast. Those two things. That’s it. I want these guys to know what they’re doing and be confident in it.”

All practices will be closed to the public.

“We’re trying to create buzz for the spring game – we’re going to open that (to the public),” Walden said. “That’s where we want everyone to come out. The spring game is going to be an opportunity for the fans to see the team. What I hope that people garner and understand is there’s substance behind what we do. There’s a reason and intentionality why we do stuff.”

Walden was hired on Dec. 4 from Austin Peay where he finished 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the UAC last season. The Governors earned an FCS Playoff berth in the process. Walden was 26-14 overall with the Govs in four seasons and won a pair of conference championships.

The native Texan hit the ground running by signing 46 new Miners during the signing period. The class ranks no. 1 in Conference USA according to Rivals.com and no. 2 by 247Sports.

The Miners have won eight games in the last two seasons after their 2021 New Mexico Bowl appearance.