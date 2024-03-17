Locomotive FC Host FC Juarez for inaugural Derby Paso Del Norte Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Locomotive FC will return to Southwest University Park on Wednesday before they head on the road to face the Las Vegas lights on Saturday.

They'll host the Liga MX FC Juarez for the inaugural Derby Paso Del Norte with a 7:30pm kickoff.

ABC-7 will have complete coverage and will be airing the game on Wednesday.

General manager Andrew Forrest gives us a better sense of atmosphere of this matchup.

"We're really excited to be able to show the fans what the two teams are capable of," Forrest said. "To be able to do it in our beautiful Southwest University Park is six years in the making at least for us. We couldn't be more excited. I know the teams are going to take it very seriously so it'll be called a friendly but certainly both teams will be looking to win this game."