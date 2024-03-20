Locomotive FC vs. FC Juarez: Game sold out, watch on ABC-7

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you were looking to attend the Derby Paso del Norte tonight you are now out of luck. Now the only place to watch in live on ABC-7 and online at kvia.com.

The game between the El Paso Locomotive FC and FC Juarez is happening tonight at 7:30 p.m. The pregame show starts at 7 p.m.

Be sure to tune into the game, which is being played as an exhibition match between the two Borderland teams.

ABC-7 will provide complete team coverage leading up to the match in our evening newscasts today.