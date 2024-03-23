El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 1-0 to Las Vegas Lights FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC continue to search for its first win of the season after falling 1-0 on the road to Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night.

Vegas would strike first on the scoresheet, with defender Fabien Garcia's header finding the back of the net 33 minutes into the first half after the ball deflected off the diving legs of Locomotive goalkeeper Javier Garcia.

Vegas's defense would stand strong to Locomotive's offensive efforts and limited El Paso to only two shots on target. While goalkeeper Javier Garcia – who made his league debut tonight – registered three big saves to keep El Paso in the fight, nothing was able to materialize up top, leaving Locomotive winless in four matches to start the 2024 campaign.

After playing five matches in two weeks, El Paso look forward to a much-needed bye week to focus on player recovery and tactical adjustment before returning to action in Albuquerque on Saturday, April 6 for a massive matchup against arch-rival New Mexico United in the first edition of the 2024 Derby Del Camino Real series.

NOTES

Goalkeeper Javier Garcia started in his first Locomotive league appearance, registering three saves, one clearance and going 2-for-2 on tackles.

Midfielder Liam Rose had the strongest defensive performance of any player on the field, winning possession back nine (9) times, going 11-for-17 in duels, 7-for-8 on tackles. Rose now has the most duels and tackles won in a single game by a Locomotive player this season.

With tonight's result, El Paso recorded its first ever loss at Cashman Field. The overall series now stands at 5-3-0, still in favor of El Paso.

FORECAST: 66ºF, windy

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

LV – Javier Garcia (Own Goal) 33'

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Javier Garcia, Nick Hinds (Miles Lyons 35'), Tony Alfaro, Bolu Akinyode, Noah Dollenmayer (Diego Abarca 79'), Lucas Stauffer, Eric Calvillo – C, Liam Rose, Arun Basuljevic (Ricardo Zacarias 58'), Tumi Moshobane, Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Santiago Vargas, Yuma, Eder Borelli, Luis Moreno

LV – (4-3-3) Raiko Arozarena, Edward Berumen, Fabien Garcia, Emrah Klimenta – C, Shawn Smart (Solomon Asante 90+3'), Valentin Noël, Coleman Gannon, Jean-Claude Ngando, Joe Gyau, Khori Bennett (All Gue 90+6), Gaoussou Samaké (Maliek Howell 67')

Subs Not Used: Austin Wormell, Nicholas Ammeter, Charlie Adams, Sawyer Crisostomo, Alexander Romero

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Nick Hinds (Yellow) 33', Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 65', Bolu Akinyode (Yellow) 67', Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 72', Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 78', Ricardo Zacarias (Yellow) 84'

LV – Shawn Smart (Yellow) 77', All Gue (Yellow) 90+7'

MATCH STATS: ELP | LV

GOALS: 0|1

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 53|47

SHOTS: 10|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|3

SAVES: 3|2

FOULS: 16|10

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 4|10

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back on the road for the first edition of the Derby Del Camino Real in 2024 against New Mexico United on Saturday, April 6. Kickoff from Isotopes Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+.