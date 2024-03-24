Aggies Lose by One Run in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KVIA) -- The Aggies fell to Nebraska 2-1 on March 23 at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. After going scoreless for eight innings, the Aggies put their lone run on the board in the ninth. The Aggies outhit the Cornhuskers but left 12 runners on the base paths.



Treyjen Meza was the Aggies starting pitcher as he threw five scoreless innings. In the first two innings of the game, Meza sat all six batters he faced. His final line would be six innings pitched, giving up one run on five hits with six strikeouts.



In the top of the fourth, the Aggies managed to get three runners on base on a Mitch Namie single, Damone Hale walk, then a Godfrey hit-by-pitch. Hale was then picked off when he was on second. Following the pick off Gianni Horvat was also hit-by the pitch to load the bags. Unfortunately, the Aggies were unable to score with the bases loaded.



In the bottom of the fourth, third-baseman Edwin Martinez-Pagani displayed an amazing effort in the hot corner fielding a ground ball up the third base line with his back hand and zipping the ball across his body to Namie to record the second out of the inning.



In the top of the sixth, with still no runs on the board for either team, Namie led off the inning with a stand up double down the left-field line. He would then advance to third on a ground out from Hale. However, the Aggies were unable to take advantage of Namie standing just 90 feet away, the score would remain tied at zeros apiece.



In the sixth inning, the Cornhuskers catcher Josh Caron hit a double to left center and was then batted in on single by Tyler Stone.



Romeo Ballesteros singled to left field in the top of the seventh inning for his second hit of the game. He was then able to advance to third when Keith Jones II hit a grounder directly to the Cornhuskers shortstop who would commit an error putting Jones on first and Ballesteros on third.



Jones managed to steal second to put runners on second and third. With Nick Gore at the plate, he would then be walked to load the bases. Once again, the Aggies were unable to put a run up on the board with the bases loaded.



In the seventh, Meza's day would be done as he was replaced by Aaron Treloar . Treloar's day on the mound would not last long as he only recorded one out after hitting two Cornhuskers. Treloar was replaced by Saul Soto .



The Cornhuskers added a run on a single through the right side that scored the runner on second to go up by two in the seventh.



The Aggies managed to hold the Cornhuskers scoreless in the eighth to keep the score 0-2 going into the final inning of the ball game. Ballesteros would then come up big again with a single to the pitcher as he then advanced to second on a throwing error.



Ballesteros was then driven in on a double to left field by Titus Dumitru to give the Aggies their first run of the day. Dumitru was then advanced to third on a ground out by Gore. Dumitru would stand just 90 feet away from tying the game. However, the Aggies were unable to drive him in to tie the game and would lose by one run.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Ballesteros recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

He also recorded his third three-hit game of the season.

Namie also recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

The Aggies are now 9-3 when they out-hit their opponents.



UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will play Nebraska in the final game of the three-game series on March 24 at 12 p.m. MT.