UTEP Soccer to Host FC Juarez Femenil in International Battle of the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP soccer program will host FC Juarez Femenil in a spring exhibition game at University Field Wednesday (4/3) at 6:30 pm. The Bravas currently sit in sixth place in Liga MX Femenil.

“We are excited to host and play the Bravas,” Head Coach Gibbs Keeton said. “The game will help bring our soccer community together. It is a win-win for both teams, and we look forward to continuing to build our relationship with the Bravas.”

The contest is similar to that between the El Paso Locomotive and FC Juarez Bravos, which took place on March 20.

TICKETS

Tickets for the event will be $5. Fans can call 915-747-UTEP or purchase tickets online.