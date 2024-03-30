Aggies Drop Game Three to #10 Dallas Baptist 

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Aggies lose series finale to #10 Dallas Baptist 13-3 in seven innings March 30 in Dallas, Texas. The Aggies had five different arms featured in today's outing with Hayden Walker going the longest recording 2.2 innings pitched.

Walker earned the start for the Aggies in the series finale, in the first inning he would end up giving up a single to the leadoff batter, he then walked the Patriots two-hole hitter.

With runners on first and second the three-hole hitter managed to get on via a fielder's choice and advanced the runners to third and second to load the bases. At the clean-up spot Grant Jay would get the Patriots their first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Runners on first and second, the Pats put on a sacrifice but to move the runners into scoring position with two outs in the inning. Walker would get himself out of the jam on a fly out to center field to hold the Patriots to one run.

Catcher Nick Gore got the bats started for the Aggies in the second with a double down the left field line. Shortly after, designated hitter Logan Gallina blasted a home run over the right-field wall to put the Aggies ahead two to one.

The bats kept going as Gianni Horvat legged out an infield bunt, followed by a single up the middle from Romeo Ballesteros. Back at the top of the lineup Keith Jones II was hit by the pitch to load the bases. Unfortunately, the Aggies were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and ended the inning with two runs scored.

The Patriots regained the lead in the third on a two-run home run hit by Ethan Mann, that scored Miguel Santos who reached on a single. After giving up a double in the third Saul Soto entered the game on the mound for the Aggies. Walker’s line closed out at 2.2 innings pitched, giving up three runs on five hits with one strikeout.

In the fifth, the Patriots leadoff hitter Santos reached on a hit-by-pitch, he was then advanced to third on a double to left center by Mann. The Aggies would intentionally walk Jay to load the bases.

With one out in the inning and bases loaded Luke Heefner singled up the middle to score two runs for the Patriots. They were not done scoring as the DBU right-fielder doubled down the left-field line to score one run and put the Patriots up by four.

Hayden Lewis came into the game on the mound in the sixth and walked the first batter he faced. With a runner on first, Mann hit a home run to left field to score two more for the Patriots and put them up six. With no one on and two outs in the sixth the Patriots hit a solo home run for their ninth run of the game.

The Aggies managed to load the bases in the top of the seventh on two hit-by-pitches and a walk. With Mitch Namie at the plate, he would single to third base to score one run for the Aggies third run of the day.

In the seventh Cade Swenson was the next Aggie Arm featured on the mound, getting his first batter out on a fly out, but the next batter up singled to right center. Swenson kept working as he would strike out the next Patriots. With two outs, the Patriots hit a double to right center to advance the runner to third.

With first base open Swenson would hit the batter at the place to load the bases. He was then taken out of the game and replaced by Brady Baltus. With the bases loaded Mann hit a bases clearing double to put the Aggies down by nine. Chayton Krauss hit an RBI single to end the game in the seventh.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Gallina got a hold of his first homer on the season, this is also his first multi-RBI game.

UP NEXT:

The NM State Aggies will host Conference USA foe Liberty in a three-game series starting April 5 to April 7 at Presley Askew field. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball)