NM State Drops Home Finale to Cap Off Eight-Game Home Stretch

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Saturday, the Aggies (20-13, 6-3 CUSA) concluded their series with the Toreros (11-28, 0-0 WCC) as they dropped the home finale 11-3 in five innings at the NM State Softball Complex. With the loss, the Aggies conclude their homestand with a 6-2 record.

Individually, each of the Aggies’ top four hitters in the lineup recorded at least one hit, including Jillian Taylor who notched a two-run home run to account for more than half of the Aggies’ runs. In the circle, three different Aggie pitchers saw action as Emily Dix got the start and threw 2.0 innings, Haiven Schoolcraft threw one inning and Jaileen Mancha threw 2.0 innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With Dix pitching for the first time this weekend, the Toreros found early success as they collected a trio of hits and a pair of runs to take a 2-0 lead after the top half of the first inning. This lead would not last long however, as the Aggie offense responded with a pair of runs of their own in the home half.

Jayleen Burton led off with a single, putting one on the basepaths before Jillian Taylor crushed her third home run of the season to left field, quickly knotting the game at two. Dezianna Patmon then got aboard with a double and Kayla Lunar drew a walk, but the inning would end with a pair of Aggies stranded.

San Diego once again came around to score in the second inning as a double from Taylor Johnson drove home the Toreros’ third run of the game – putting the visitors back in front. After a scoreless second for the Aggies, USD posted a three-run inning as they used a double that trickled down the left field line with the bases loaded to score two. The Toreros would later add their sixth run of the day to increase their lead to four runs.

NM State would get one back in the bottom of the third as, with the bases loaded, Kayla Lunar drew her second walk of the day to allow the third Aggie run cross the plate. The three-run deficit wouldn’t last long as the Toreros’ Johnson did damage again as she hit a leadoff solo home run to move the score to 7-3.

Later, a four-run inning in the fifth put the Toreros in run-rule territory as a two-RBI double was followed by a two-run home run. Unfortunately, Dezianna Patmon was the lone Aggie to tally a hit in the bottom of the fifth inning which led the Aggies to just their second loss since March 10.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Jillian Taylor’s first-inning home run was her third of the season and second of the series. This also moved her season total in RBIs to 19 and increases her hit streak to five games.

· With two walks to start Saturday’s game, Kayla Lunar walked in seven consecutive plate appearances. However, that streak came to a close in the final at-bat of the Saturday bout.

· The run-rule loss is the sixth run-rule defeat of the season for the Aggies.

· Jayleen Burton served as the Aggies’ leadoff hitter for the seventh time this season and, with a hit in the first inning, she increased her hit streak to five games.

· With two hits against the Toreros on Saturday, Dezianna Patmon notched her 11th multi-hit game of the year to lead all Aggies.