EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two early goals in the second half saw El Paso Locomotive FC fall 3-2 to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park, extending the club's search for its first win of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Post-Match Press Conference with Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut (EN), Justin Dhillon (EN) and Yuma (SP): https://youtu.be/HaXP6C3bXD0

Locomotive forward Amando Moreno would strike first on the night, scoring his third goal of the season to give Locomotive the lead. Though Oakland would equalize in the 31', forward Justin Dhillon would win a penalty in favor of Locomotive in the 42'. Dhillon would line up to take the shot, converting from the spot to open his 2024 scoring account and restore the lead ahead of the break.

Minutes into the second half, Oakland would score twice to take the lead and Locomotive were unable to find the back of the net for the rest of the night, extending the 2024 winless record to six matches (1D, 5 L).

NOTES

Amando Moreno scored his third goal of the season whereas Justin Dhillon scored his first.

Both Moreno and Dhillon lead the club in goal contributions. Moreno has three goals to his name whereas Dhillon has one goal and two assists.

Dhillon's penalty was Locomotive's second penalty goal in as many matches. Moreno scored a penalty last week against New Mexico United.

Veteran captain Yuma made his first appearance of 2024, coming in as a second-half substitute. The appearance was also his 100th in the USL Championship.

FORECAST: 80ºF, partly cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 6,667

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Amando Moreno 13', Justin Dhillon 43'

OAK – Niall Logue (Memo Diaz) 31', Johnny Rodriguez 47', Johnny Rodriguez (Penalty) 51'

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-5-2) Jahmali Waite, Lucas Stauffer, Tony Alfaro (Yuma 76'), Bolu Akinyode, Noah Dollenmayer, Javier Nevarez (Nick Hinds 76'), Eric Calvillo – C, Liam Rose, Tumi Moshobane (Arun Basuljevic 62', Ricardo Zacarias 84'), Amando Moreno (Joaquin Rivas 62'), Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Jeremy Garay, Diego Abarca, Luis Moreno

OAK – (3-4-3) Paul Blanchette, Ilya Alekseev (Justin Rasmussen 70'), Niall Logue, Gagi Margvelashvili, Memo Diaz, Bryan Tamacas – C, Daniel Gomez, Irakoze Donasiyano, Trayvonne Reid (Etsgar Cruz 61'), Johhny Rodriguez (Miche Naider-Chery 88'), Jeciel Cedeño

Subs Not Used: Tim Syrel, Thomas Camler, Napo Matsoso, Lindo Mfeka

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Liam Rose (Yellow) 49', Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 64'

OAK – N/A

MATCH STATS: ELP | OAK

GOALS: 2|3

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 58|42

SHOTS: 6|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|5

SAVES: 2|1

FOULS: 15|7

OFFSIDES: 3|3

CORNERS: 5|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are on the road for a two-game week. First, they'll head to Union Omaha for a rematch in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. MT, which will be available to stream live on usopencup.com and uslsoccer.com. Then, Los Locos head to Florida for a league matchup against Tampa Bay Rowdies at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, April 20, available to watch on E