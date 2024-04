EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Rhinos took on the Warriors in game two of the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs.

This duo was even 3-3 in the end of the third frame, forcing them into overtime. The Rhinos managed to come out on top 4-3 with a winning goal by Eddie Shepler.

Game three will take place Sunday at 4:30p.m. at the El Paso County Events Center.