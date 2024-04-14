Aggies Win first CUSA Series

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The NM State Aggies win rubber match 9-1 over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on April 14 at Reese Smith Jr. Field to earn the Aggies first Conference USA series win in program history. The Aggies hold the Blue Raiders to just one run with eight consecutive scoreless innings for a new season low.

At the start of the game the Aggies managed to load the bases with on a single from Keith Jones II, a walk from Titus Dumitru with Damone Hale getting hit by a pitch to put three Aggies on-base. However, they were unable to score a run on this opportunity.

In the first Starting pitcher Hayden Walker managed to get the first two batters he faced out but ultimately gave up a solo home run giving the Blue Raiders an early lead.

In the top of the third, Jones was walked once again, he was then advanced to third on a double down the left field line hit by Dumitru. Both Dumitru and Hale were then brought home on a Hale single to left center. With the single, the Aggies took a 2-1 lead over the Blue Raiders.

After giving up two singles in the fourth inning, Walker managed to get himself out of the jam not allowing Middle Tennessee to score to keep the Aggies ahead in the ball game.

In the top of the sixth, Nick Gore led the inning off with a solo home run that was sent way over the left field wall to put the Aggies up by two. With Logan Gallina being the next batter up he managed to triple down the right field line, his second triple of the season. Gallina was then brought home by Kade Benavidez as he hit a sacrifice fly to center field. The Aggies now led MTSU 4-1.

In the seventh, the Aggies put two more runs on the board thanks to a solo home run from Jones II, his ninth of the year. Gore wanted in on the action in the seventh and sent his second home run of the game over the left field wall to put the Aggies up five.

Benavidez singles in the eighth to start the inning he was then advanced to second on a walk from Sheehan O’Connor. With two runners on Jones launched his second homerun of the game to put the Aggies up by eight.

After giving up a single and a walk in the eighth, Walker was taken out of the game and replaced by Saul Soto. Walker’s line closed at seven innings pitched allowing one run on seven hits with six strikeouts.

Both teams were unable to score in the ninth leading to an Aggie victory which is their first Conference USA series victory in program history.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Both Jones and Gore hit two home runs in the ball game, the last time these two teams accomplished this feat was in 2023 where they each had two HRs against Ottawa.

Jones earned his 15th multi-hit game and third four RBI game of the season.

Gore earned his 13 th multi-hit game and 12 th multi-RBI game of the season.

multi-hit game and 12 multi-RBI game of the season. Hale now has eight multi-RBI games this season.

Dumitru got his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Walker earned a new season high in innings pitched with 7.0.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will head to Stephenville, Texas to play Tarleton in a two game mid-week match-up starting on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball)