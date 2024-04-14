Skip to Content
El Paso Rhinos top Warriors 2-0 to advance to round two of NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs

Published 11:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Rhinos competed against the Oklahoma Warriors, the defending NAHL Robertson Cups Champions, in game three of the playoffs.

In the first period, Camden Bajzer scored a goal to give the Rhinos a one point advantage.

Then, with a last minute goal Tory Lund sticks an empty net goal to secure the win over the Warriors.

The Rhinos will now get ready to take on the Shreveport Mudbugs next weekend in round two of the Robertson Cup Playoffs in Louisiana.

Bea Martinez

