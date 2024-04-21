UTEP Softball Splits Sunday’s Doubleheader Against Louisiana Tech 

RUSTON, Louisiana (KVIA) -- In a thrilling doubleheader clash against Louisiana Tech on Sunday, the UTEP softball team demonstrated their mettle, ultimately splitting the games in a display of both triumph and challenge. The day kicked off with a resounding 4-0 shutout victory, marking the program's first Conference USA road series win since 2016 and their first back-to-back shutouts since 2010. However, the momentum shifted in the second game as UTEP faced a determined Louisiana Tech squad, ultimately falling short with a final score of 4-2 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.



UTEP now holds a 23-25 (9-9 CUSA) record, while LA Tech improves to 27-16 (10-8 CUSA).



Game 1: UTEP 4, LA Tech 0

UTEP wasted no time in the top of the first inning, as Lexi Morales kicked off the momentum with a well-earned leadoff walk. Halle Hogan then ignited the offense with a powerful double to right center, paving the way for Crouwel to deliver a clutch single up the middle. A costly throwing error by the LA Tech center fielder allowed Crouwel to advance and secure two RBIs, bringing both Hogan and Morales across the plate, 2-0.



In the top of the second, Ashlynn Allen had a leadoff double to left center. Faith Aragon, in her debut at-bat of the season, capitalized on an error by the LA Tech second baseman to reach base. A strategic play by Morales grounded out but still earned an RBI, allowing Allen to add another run for UTEP, 3-0.



The relentless pressure continued in the top of the fourth, with Allen once again sparking the offense. Allen reached second on an error by the LA Tech shortstop and a sacrifice bunt by Bri Garcia that set the stage for Morales to deliver once more, this time with a sharp single to left center, securing another RBI and extending UTEP's lead, 4-0.



Faith Aragon tabbed her 11th win in the circle, posted five strikeouts and only allowed two hits.



Game 2: LA Tech 4, UTEP 2

After three tense and scoreless innings, Crouwel ignited UTEP's offense in the fourth with a sharp single through the right side. The momentum surged as Allen and Garcia delivered back-to-back RBI hits, propelling UTEP to a 2-0 lead. However, Louisiana Tech swiftly countered in the bottom of the fifth, as Neel's double to left center ignited a rally. A crucial throwing error allowed Cooper and Easom to score, knotting the game at 2-2. The Bulldogs capitalized on their momentum in the bottom of the sixth, doubling their lead as Easom's single through the left side brought Raley and Hammoude across the plate, putting Louisiana Tech ahead. Tech held off the Miners in the seventh to secure the 4-2 win.



Notables

UTEP secured its first Conference USA road series win since 2016.

The team showcased their defensive dominance by achieving their first back-to-back shutouts since 2010.

Over the weekend series against LA Tech, UTEP dominated offensively, outhitting the Bulldogs 26-9 and boasting an impressive batting average of .317 compared to LA Tech's .136.



ON DECK

The Miners will host Liberty in their final home series at Helen of Troy Field from April 26th to 28th, during which they will commemorate Senior Weekend by honoring four seniors on Saturday and another four on Sunday.