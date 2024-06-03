Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons set to hold Lions Den Football camp in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is set to hold the Lions Den football camp at El Paso High School on June 17th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year in June, Parsons was a part of El Paso's Aaron Jones celebrity softball game where he developed a love for El Paso and felt the need to hold a camp of his own.

The camp will be open to ages 6 to 16 with a cost of $199 plus fees. Parsons along with new and experienced football players will incorporate activities such as lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards.

Those who plan to participate are advised to wear athletic gear such as warm weather attire, cleats, and sneakers.