Daniel Chavez named new Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach at Riverside HS

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Riverside High School announced Daniel Chavez as the new Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for the Rangers Friday afternoon at Riverside High School main gym.

The 39-year old is currently a teacher and offensive coordinator for the Rangers. His teaching career started in 2009 as an alternative education teacher at Chapin High School where he also coached as an assistant.

He's coached a variety of sports including baseball, wresting and football.

Coach Chavez ultimately wants to continue to build the foundation that's been laid out on Riverside grounds.

"Our foundation is going to be what's it's been in the past... tradition," Chavez said. "We're going to be known as built-on tradition and that's exactly what it is. Coach work era, coaches like Calderon, coach Frontz, and coach Recoder. They built that tradition and we're going to keep that going. Now, we're going to have a lot more love, a lot more passion and I feel like I'm going to bring that out of the kids and it's going to lead to our success."