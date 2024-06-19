El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Bobby Stives

EL PASO, Texas - On June 26, the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will induct 8 new members.

One of them will be Bobby Stives.

A professional bowler, Stives has competed in several tournaments winning city, state and national championships.

The most prestigious trophy in Stives' collection is the USCB Eagle trophy.

He won it after placing first at a national tournament in Corpus Christi in 2006.

Stives still bowls today and is now a bowling administrator and is currently the principal at Irvin High School.

The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 26 at 6 p.m.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the induction ceremony at kvia.com.