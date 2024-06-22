Alejandro Zendejas and Club America arrive in the Sun City for a friendly match against FC Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The defending Liga MX champions, Club America, stepped foot in El Paso Saturday afternoon to prepare for it's friendly match against FC Juarez.

El Paso's Alejandro Zendejas spoke on what it meant for him to be back in El Paso and the plan for the friendly match.

"It's amazing to always come back home, especially with this team (Club America)," Zendejas said. "It's been a minute since I've been home, I forgot how hot it is out here. We've only had a couple days of training so we're just going to try to do what the coaches are asking us to do. I know it's going to be hard because I know legs are going to be heavy but we just want to have a good game and try to take that and build it to what we want to do in the league."

This duo will meet Sunday at Sun Bowl stadium at 7:30p.m.