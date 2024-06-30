UTEP’s Niesha Burgher is headed to her first Olympic Games, Paris 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Niesha Burgher finished third in the 200-meter finals at the Jamaica Olympic trials with a personal best 22.39 to punch her ticket to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Burgher finished first in her heat in the prelims on Saturday with a time of 22.90, the exact time she ran in the Conference USA Championship finals.

Former Miner's Sean Bailey (2019-2021) and JeVaughn Powell (2020-2021) also punched their tickets to Paris. Bailey and Powell finished second and third in the 400-meter finals at the Jamaica Olympic trials.

Bailey clocked in a time of 44.65 and Powell with a time of 44.79.

The 2024 Summer Olympics for Track and Field in Paris are scheduled to run on August 1 to 11 August 2024.