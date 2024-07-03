NMSU soccer welcomes 10 new student-athletes

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State Soccer welcomes 10 new Student-Athletes to their roster as the 2024 season inches closer to kicking off.

The new players round out the roster to 33 total student-athletes.

#00 | Gabriela Semlick | Fr. | Goalkeeper | Ceder Tree Classical Christian School | Ridgefield, Wash.

With her time in high school, Semlick earned the MVP award her senior year. In 2023 she helped lead the Lions to a state championship win. She is the daughter of Timothy and Michelle and has two siblings Nathan and Savanna. Semlick is currently majoring in Biology.

#4 | Bella Hicken | R-So. | Defender | Snow College | Salt Lake City, Utah

Hicken played in 15 games with 12 starts at Snow College where she recorded one goal on the season. She played a total of 803 minutes in her redshirt freshman season. Prior to Snow College Hicken attended Idaho where she did not see any in-game action. She is the daughter of Drew and Paislee Hicken; her father was a professional snowboarder. Hicken is currently majoring in advertising.

#7 | Andrea Alvarenga | Fr. | Midfielder | Sanger HS | Sanger Calif.

Alvarenga attended Sanger High School where she won her league four years in a row. Was named MVP, Student-Athlete of the Year, Player of the Year, and 1st team. Alvarenga Led her team in Goals. She is set to play with the u-20 national team. She is the daughter of Leonel Alvarenga and Maria Torres. She was born in El Salvador and came to the US when she was seven. She is currently majoring in Business Finance.

#12 | Ariana Ellison | Fr. | Defender | Skyline High School | Sammamish, Wash.

Ellison attended Skyline High School where she won the Washington state championship two years in a row in 2022 and 2023. She was named 1st-team all-league. She is the daughter of Jason and Raelena, her father played six seasons in the MLB and is currently the Assistant Coach for the University of Washington baseball program.

#24 | Daniela Portillo | Fr. | Defender | Montwood High School | El Paso, Texas

Portillo attended Montwood High School where she was a two-time offensive MVP, three-time First Team All-City, Three-time first-team All-District, Montwood Newcomer of the Year and El Paso Rookie of the Year. In high school, she scored 92 goals and recorded 43 assists. Portillo received her associate’s degree in the fall of 2023 before graduating high school. She is the daughter of Adrian Portillo and Adriana Bauman. She is currently majoring in political science.

#26 | Milana Eyrich | Fr. | Defender/Forward | Walden Grove High School | Sahuarita, Ariz.

Eyrich attended Walden Grove High School where she was a State Championship as a Captain. She was named Offensive Player of the Year. Eyrich played in 47 total games recording 71 goals and 57 assists. She is the daughter of Billy and Jackie.

#27 | Rachel Haan | Fr. | Defender/Midfielder | Sunny Hills HS | Fullerton, Calif.

Haan attended Sunny Hills High School where she won Most Improved Player in 2022 and in 2024, she was named Most Valuable Player. In the same year, she was named to the First Team All-Freeway League. Haan graduated as Sunny Hills High School Valedictorian. She is the daughter of John and Joanna; her mother ran track at Illinois for one year. She is set to major in chemical engineering.

#28 | Jaiden McClellan | R-Jr. | Midfielder | Washington State | Portland, Ore.

McClellan played two years with San Jose State where she played in 27 matches making 24 starts before transferring to Washington State. At Washington State, McClellan made four appearances as a sophomore and did not see any in-game action in her second season with the Cougars. She is the daughter of Lisa and Eric. McClellan is majoring in English.

#29 | Marlee Cavitt | So. | Defender | Portland | Sacramento, Calif.

Cavitt spent one year with Portland, playing 15 games and making four starts. She scored one goal against UC Irvine in her 446 minutes of work for the Pilots. Cavitt attended John F Kennedy High School in Sacramento, Calif. She is the daughter of Brandon Melissa; her father played Soccer for Sacramento State and then went on to play professionally. Her Mother played soccer at Portland. Cavitt is also a dual sport student Athlete for the Aggies as she is set to run for Track and Field in the spring. Cavitt is majoring in Kinesiology.

#99 | Parker Frei | So. | Goalkeeper | New Mexico Highlands | Albuquerque, N.M.

Fei is a transfer from New Mexico Highlands. At Highland, she played in six games. With her time in goal, Frei racked up 36 saves. Frei attended Sandia High School, earning Academic Honors and being listed as an Athletic All-District Honorable Mention. Playing in 50 games she managed to rack up 250 saves. She is the daughter of Sean and Melissa. Frei is majoring in business.

