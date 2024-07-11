CUSA releases NMSU men’s basketball conference schedule 

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Jan. 2, theNew Mexico State Aggies Men’s Basketball will be embracing the start of its second season in Conference USA play in none other than the Pan American Center.

On Thursday morning, Commissioner Judy McLeod and the league office released the Aggies’ 18 CUSA matchups that include the addition of new conference member Kennesaw State.

NM State’s opening opponent will be against a university that Head Coach Jason Hooten is acquainted with, as Sam Houston and Head Coach Chris Mudge will journey to Las Cruces for a Thursday, Jan. 2 matchup.

This will be their third head-to-head battle since Hooten left to become the Aggies head coach.

Not only will both teams start league play against each other, but they will also end conference play versus each other on Saturday, March 8 in Huntsville, Texas.

After facing off with the Bearkats, the Aggies will host an old Western Athletic Conference competitor in Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Jan. 4 before rounding out the season series on Thursday, March 6 in Ruston, Louisiana.

After opening league play at home, the Aggie’s first road game will only be 40 miles away against a familiar foe in UTEP for another chapter of the Battle of I-10.

This will be the 227th time these teams have battled it out on the hardwood. NM State will host the Miners in front of the Panamaniac's Saturday, Feb. 8.

Going into the next week, the Aggies will continue their road trip in Miami to face Florida International on Thursday, Jan 16. Shortly after, on Saturday, Jan. 18, the Aggies will head to Lynchburg, Virginia to take on Liberty.

NM State will have their second matchup with the Flames on Lou Henson Court on Thursday, Feb 13 and then host Florida International for their final game of the season series on Saturday, Feb 15.

Following the contest against Liberty, the Aggies will head home to welcome a new conference opponent to the Pan American Center, as they will face Kennesaw State on Thursday, Jan. 23.

This will be the first time in school history that these two teams will face off on the hardwood.

Soon to be followed by NM State hosting Jacksonville State at Lou Henson Court on Saturday, Jan. 25.

In right under a month's time, Jacksonville State will have its opportunity to host the Aggies on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Crimson and White will also make a stop in Kennesaw, GA to battle with the Owls on Saturday, Feb. 22.

After competing with the Gamecocks at home, the Aggies will meet the Blue Raiders in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Thursday, Jan. 30, then journey to duel with Western Kentucky Saturday, Feb. 1 in Bowling Green, Ky.

The Aggies will then host Middle Tennessee on Thursday, Feb. 27, before welcoming the Hilltoppers on Saturday, March 1.

Upon conclusion of the CUSA regular season, the league’s teams will compete in the 2025 Conference USA Basketball Championship scheduled for Tuesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 15, at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala. The conference tournament champion will also receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

2024-25 NM State Conference USA Schedule

Home games listed in bold.

Thursday, Jan. 2 – Sam Houston

Saturday, Jan. 4 – Louisiana Tech

Saturday, Jan. 11 – at UTEP

Thursday, Jan. 16 – at Florida International

Saturday, Jan. 18 – at Liberty

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Kennesaw State

Saturday, Jan. 25 – Jacksonville State

Thursday, Jan. 30 – at Middle Tennessee

Saturday, Feb. 1 – at Western Kentucky

Saturday, Feb. 8 – UTEP

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Liberty

Saturday, Feb. 15 – Florida International

Thursday, Feb. 20 – at Jacksonville State

Saturday, Feb. 22 – at Kennesaw State

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Middle Tennessee

Saturday, March 1 – Western Kentucky

Thursday, March 6 – at Louisiana Tech

Saturday, March 8 – at Sam Houston