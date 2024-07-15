New Mexico State’s Keith Jones II drafted by the Texas Rangers

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Keith Jones II was drafted by the Texas Rangers in round nine with the 285th overall pick in the MLB Draft on July 15.

Jones becomes the first Aggie drafted by the Rangers in program history and the ninth Aggie to be drafted in the first ten rounds of the MLB draft.

The First Team All-Conference USA member recorded a team-high .367 batting average.

Jones also led the team in hits (81) home runs (17), runs (67), RBI’s (67), slugging percentage (.710) and walks (35) in his senior year.

The two-year letter-winner started 44 games during the 2023 season. In his junior year, Jones led the team in batting average with a .377 and at-bats with 167.

In that season Jones was named Second-team All-WAC.

Jones was the lone Aggie named to the Preseason All-CUSA before the 2024 season and the first Aggie to win Conference USA Hitter of the Week. Jones also ranked top three in avg., OPS, runs, doubles, triples, RBI, total bases and slugging percentage among the conference.