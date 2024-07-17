NMSU’s Titus Dumitru drafted by Atlanta Braves

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Atlanta Braves drafted Titus Dumitru in Round 16 with the 491st pick on July 16 of the MLB Draft.

He is the second member of the 2024 baseball team to be drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Dumitru is the fourth Aggie to be drafted by the Braves, the last Aggie that the Braves drafted was Ian Mejia.

Dumitru is also the second Aggie that was taken in the 16th round joining Gene DeSalme who the Milwaukee Brewers drafted in the 2001 MLB Draft.

Dumitru batted .337 in the 2024 campaign recording 61 hits with 16 doubles and 12 home runs.

Dumitru drove in 40 runs for the Aggies.

He had an on-base percentage of .435 and a slugging percentage of .624 for an OPS of 1.059.

Dumitru was named to the 2024 Second Team All-Conference USA.

He only spent one season with the Aggies as he transferred from Linn Benton College after his freshman and sophomore seasons.