UTEP’s Niesha Burgher concludes Olympic debut in 200-meter Semifinals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Niesha Burgher earned herself a spot in the 200-meter semifinals on Saturday in the 2024 Olympics in Paris after finishing second in her heat in round one, clocking in a time of 22.54.

The 21-year-old finished fifth in heat two of the 200-meter semifinals on Monday with a time of 22.64. With only the top two from each heat advancing to the finals, that performance would knock Burgher from making it to the 200-meter final.

Overall, this was a great Olympic debut for Burgher and El Paso hopes to see her in the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.