Two Liga MX veterans join Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - in a continued effort to find solutions to turn the season around, El Paso Locomotive FC has brought in a pair of high-caliber reinforcements on loan from Liga MX sister-club FC Juarez: forward Amaury Escoto and defender Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz.

