Two Liga MX veterans join Locomotive FC
(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)
EL PASO, Texas - in a continued effort to find solutions to turn the season around, El Paso Locomotive FC has brought in a pair of high-caliber reinforcements on loan from Liga MX sister-club FC Juarez: forward Amaury Escoto and defender Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz.
- Both have notable experience across Mexico’s top two divisions, each racking well over 300 matches played across all competitions.
- Ortiz was key defensive piece in Pumas UNAM’s run to the 2021 Concacaf Champions League Final and was named to the Best XI at the conclusion of the tournament. His performances that season earned him a cap with the senior men’s Mexican National Team.
- Escoto is a highly regarded striker in Mexico with over 150 appearances at the top-flight, starring with notable teams like Tigres UANL, Toluca, Club Puebla and Querétaro.
- LOSING STREAK SNAPPED – This past Saturday, El Paso Locomotive FC drew 0-0 on the road with Memphis 901 FC to snap a five-game losing streak and pick up its first point since mid-June.
- That draw was also the first point that the Locos picked up in the series against Memphis. The record now stands at 0-2-1.
- STELLAR GOALKEEPING – The hero on the night arguably was Locomotive goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, who registered five big saves to keep El Paso in the fight and went on to record his second clean sheet of the year against a dangerous Memphis offense.
- Waite was recently named the starting keeper in the USL Championship’s Week 22 Team of the Week for his performance against Memphis.
- The shutout against Memphis was Waite’s first since a 2-0 road win at Loudoun United FC (May 10, 2024).
- The Jamaican international was the winner of the last two USL Championship Save of the Week awards, for Week 20 and Week 21 respectively, and was just nominated for Week 22 Save of the Week!
- LOCO DEBUTS – Two of Locomotive’s newest signings saw the pitch for the first time against Memphis.
- Stiven Rivas, who arrived on loan from Colombian side Real Cartagena, was included in the starting lineup and contested 56 minutes.
- Andy Cabrera, son of Locomotive Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, arrived after a successful stint abroad in the German fourth tier and with USL Championship experience at Rio Grande Valley Toros. Cabrera subbed on in the second half for Rivas and saw 34 minutes of action.
- ABOUT THE NEXT OPPONENT – Miami FC (East-12, 2-18-2) boasts the lowest number of points amongst teams in the USL Championship this season, picking up only eight points in 22 matches played. They are currently on a 14-game winless streak with their last victory coming on April 27, a 2-1 win at home vs San Antonio FC.
- REUNIONS – Locomotive's Bolu Akinyode and Joaquin Rivas are set to reunite with familiar faces on Saturday when Miami comes to town. The Locos pair both played together for the South Florida side between 2022-23.
- SERIES HISTORY – This will be the second-ever meeting between El Paso and Miami and the first to be played at Southwest University Park. The pair met last year at Miami’s FIU Stadium, with the Locos falling 4-0.
- Joaquin Rivas scored two of the goals for Miami in that match.