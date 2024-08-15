Locomotive FC handed 2-0 defeat against Sacramento Republic FC

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

SACRAMENTO, California - In the first of two matches in California this week, El Paso Locomotive FC fell 2-0 against Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday night.

The Sacramento press tested the Locomotive backline and the hosts would eventually break the deadlock in the 31' courtesy of Kieran Phillips.

The rest of the first half would end up becoming quite a physical battle between two sides in the fight for a much-needed win.

Things cooled down in the second half and the Locomotive defense were back in action clearing out several of Sacramento's opportunities, registering 26 clearances throughout the match.

With a bit of help by the post on three separate occasions, El Paso would manage to keep the game tight but unfortunately in the final minutes, Republic's Jared Timmer struck one in to double the lead and secure three points for Sacramento.

El Paso must now shake off tonight's loss and begin preparations for their upcoming match in Southern California against Orange County SC on Saturday, August 17, with the Western Conference Quarterfinal rematch set to kickoff on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 8 p.m. MT.

NOTES

Wahab Ackwei and Andy Cabrera registered their first Locomotive starts tonight.

FORECAST: 88ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 8,688

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

SAC – Kieran Phillips (Nick Ross) 31', Jared Timmer (Trevor Amann) 85'

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Brandan Craig, Wahab Ackwei, Lucas Stauffer-C, Bolu Akinyode (Tumi Moshobane 57'), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno, Andy Cabrera

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Miles Lyons, Nick Hinds, Stiven Rivas, Joaquin Rivas, Ricardo Zacarias

SAC – (5-4-1) Jared Mazzola, Chibuike Ukaegbu, Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer, Aldair Sanchez, Luis Felipe (Blake Wiley 89'), Justin Portillo (Sebastian Herrera 82'), Jack Gurr (Lee Desmond 82'), Nick Ross, Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 75'), Cristian Parano (Russell Cicerone 76')

Subs Not Used: Danny Vitiello, Da'vian Kimbrough, Rafael Jauregui

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 17', Robert Coronado (Yellow) 38', Bolu Akinyode (Yellow) 43', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 44', Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 73'

SAC – Aldair Sanchez (Yellow) 26', Chibuike Ukaegbu (Yellow) 42', Jack Gurr (Yellow) 45+2', Conor Donovan (Yellow) 76'

MATCH STATS: ELP | SAC

GOALS: 0|2

ASSISTS: 0|2

POSSESSION: 56|44

SHOTS: 4|20

SHOTS ON GOAL: 0|4

SAVES: 2|0

FOULS: 17|21

OFFSIDES: 2|1

CORNERS: 2|7

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back in action this Saturday, August 17 for a Western Conference Quarterfinal rematch against Orange County SC. Kickoff on CBS Sports Golazo Network is set for 8 p.m. MT and fans interested in watching along are invited to join the official Locomotive Watch Party at Union Draft House Sunland at 730 Sunland Park Dr.