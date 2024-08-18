All-Star coaches for annual 915 showcase revealed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The greater El Paso football showcase held a press conference Sunday morning at the County Coliseum to announce the two new head coaches for the 915 showcase All-Star game.

Coronado High School’s Mike Pry will coach the red storm while Del Valle's Rudy Contreras will coach the blue thunder.

This will be the 32nd annual all-star game and it will take place Saturday December 21st at the student activities complex two at 1pm.