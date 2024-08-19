Four players inducted into El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four athletes were inducted into the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2024.

They had a three-day celebration and it concluded with a banquet that was held at Wyndham Hotel Sunday afternoon.

Those four inductees include Omar Quintanilla, Fernando Rodriguez, Hector Bernal Junior and Charles Heist.

Quintanilla went to Socorro High School and is also getting inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Fame in September. He played for four different major league teams: the Rockies, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles.

Bernal Junior and Heist played professionally in minor leagues as well as Rodriquez who has been to these type of ceremonies, usually in the back seat but he's thrilled that this time he's in the front.

"I had seen it before and I had been part of it," Rodriguez said. "Just being on this side where I get to wear this medal, it's something special."

"It took a lot of people to help me get where I'm at thanks to my family, friends and great coaches," Quintanilla said. "Being here from El Paso and going to Socorro High school, I was just a little kid that loved to play the game, worked hard at it and I dreamt big. With all the support it helped me get to where I was."