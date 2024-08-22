Mayfield prepares for season opener clash with rival Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It's rivalry week in the City of the Crosses and the Mayfield Trojans are getting ready.

For the first time ever, the cross-town rivalry game between Las Cruces and Mayfield will kickoff the 2024 high school football season.

The game will be played Friday at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces with a kickoff time set for 7 p.m.

Mayfield will look for redemption after falling to the Las Cruces Bulldawgs in last year's rivalry game.

In fact, the Bulldawgs have won the last 8 meetings and they currently lead the all-time series.