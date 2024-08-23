Skip to Content
High school football kicks off in NM; Las Cruces tops Mayfield, 50-7

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The high school football season kicked off in New Mexico Friday.

For the first time ever, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs squared off against their cross-town rival the Mayfield Trojans in the first game of the season.

It was the 61st meeting on the gridiron between the two programs.

The Bulldawgs got a dominant win against the Trojans, 50-7.

The Bulldawgs have won 9 straight games against their rival as they also extended their overall win total in the series to 31-29-1.

Other Friday night games included Centennial getting a win against Rio Rancho Cleveland on the road, 35-28.

And Santa Teresa started their season 1-0 after defeating Silver High School, 15-14.

