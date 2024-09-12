Week 2 Sweet Play of the Week: T.J. Locklin, Ronnie Gonzalez & Canutillo Eagles

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week two of the high school football season went to the Canutillo Eagles.

In the game against the Montwood Rams, Canutillo linebacker T.J. Locklin rushed Montwood's quarterback forcing him to throw the ball into the hands of Canutillo defensive end Ronnie Gonzalez.

Gonzalez would take it to the end zone to complete the pick six.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Canutillo football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.