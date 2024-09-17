UTEP volleyball’s Gantt & Kohler earn CUSA honors

DALLAS, Texas - Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler have been named Conference USA Volleyball Co-Setters of the Week for the second consecutive week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

This marks the first time in program history that UTEP has earned consecutive Setter or Co-Setter of the Week honors.

Mattie Gantt – Co-Setter of the Week

Gantt played a key role in directing the Miners' offense at the South Dakota Classic, recording 62 assists (5.64 per set),23 digs (2.09 per set), two aces and one kill. UTEP posted a 2-1 record, highlighted by a dominant sweep of Power 4 opponent Iowa State.

Working alongside Kalia Kohler, Gantt helped guide UTEP to a .262 hitting percentage throughout the tournament.

Kalia Kohler – Co- Setter of the Week

Kohler was instrumental in the Miners’ 2-1 weekend, tallying 64 assists (5.82 per set), 27 digs (2.45 per set) and four kills. Kohler, along with Mattie Gantt, combined for 126 assists (11.45 per set) throughout the tournament.

UP NEXT

UTEP returns to action as it hosts the UTEP Southwest Showdown Sep. 20-22. The Miners welcome UTRGV, Texas State, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Season ($85) and single-game tickets ($10) can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Group tickets are also available for $5 (minimum of 10 tickets).