Gantt, Kohler Earn CUSA Honors 

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- For the third-straight week, Mattie Gantt and Kalia Kohler have been named Conference USA Volleyball Co-Setters of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Mattie Gantt – Co-Setter of the Week

Gantt had a standout performance over the weekend, helping UTEP achieve a perfect 3-0 record with victories over UTRGV (3-1), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-2), and a commanding 3-0 sweep against Texas State. She earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team after recording 65 assists, averaging 5.42 assists per set. The junior setter registered her second double-double of the season against Texas State with 25 assists and 11 digs. Teaming up with Kalia Kohler, they combined for 129 assists (10.75 assists per set).

Kalia Kohler – Co-Setter of the Week

Kohler was an UTEP Southwest Showdown All-Tournament Team member after leading the team to a 3-0 record, recording 64 assists (5.33 assists per set). Kohler, along with Mattie Gantt directed the Miners offense to a .282 hitting percentage. The Alpine, Utah, native posted her third double-double of the season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 27 assists and 10 digs.

Conference USA Release

UP NEXT

UTEP begins Conference USA play at FIU in Miami, Florida from September 27-28.