NMSU Soccer Falls to FIU, 3-0

MIAMI, Florida (KVIA) -- NM State returned to the road following a pair of home Conference USA victories, heading down to Miami for a contest with the FIU Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 3. Drawing a red card in the opening minutes of action, the Aggies played tough but ultimately fell in a 3-0 decision.

The Panthers’ attack got off to a fast start, tallying the first shot of the contest in the second minute of action. Shortly after, junior Jena Johannes drew a red card just outside the 18-yard box, leaving the Aggies with just 10 players for much of the contest.

Despite the disadvantage, the Aggie defense held steady throughout the first half, allowing no more shots until the 20th minute, when a flurry of FIU shots were knocked away by redshirt sophomore Valerie Guha. In the first half, Guha would tally four saves on nine shots (five on goal).

The Aggies found their best scoring opportunity late in the first half after Valerie Guha rocketed the ball from the goalie box to the attacking third, allowing the NM State offense to challenge FIU goalkeeper Valery Restrepo, though the ball would go out through the end line, turning into a Panther goal kick.

Late in the opening half, FIU was finally able to take advantage of the extra player on the field, as a through ball by Camille Sahirul found the feet of reigning CUSA Offensive Player of the Week Noemi Paquin for her Conference USA leading ninth goal of the season.

At the half, NM State had yet to record a shot, trailing the Panthers in shots (9-0), shots on goal (5-0) and corner kicks (4-0), while holding an advantage in saves (4-0) and drawing even in fouls (1-1).

Pushing the advantage once again to begin the second half, senior forward Nikole Solis knocked a shot deep inside the NM State goal box, volley around and finding the back of the net to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. This became her sixth goal of the season, and 16th since 2023.

The Aggies tallied their first corner kick of the match in the 51st minute, pinging the ball around in the 18-yard box, but failing to record a shot before FIU keeper Restrepo was able to collect it.

In the 62nd minute, Noemi Paquin tallied her second goal of the contest, leading to a 3-0 final score in favor of the Panthers.

Finishing the night with one shot, the Aggies posted their lowest shot total since 2021, when the Crimson & White tallied just two shots against Utah Valley on Feb. 27. Valerie Guha finished with seven saves on the night, moving into seventh place in program history in saves.

The Aggies next head to Lynchburg, Va., to play the Liberty Flames on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. MT. For complete coverage of NM State Women’s Soccer, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWSOC), Instagram (@nmstatewsoc) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women’s Soccer)