Aggies Outlast Owls to Collect Third Consecutive Home Win

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State (8-5-2) returned to the NM State Soccer Athletic Complex on Sunday where it played host to Conference USA foe Kennesaw State (2-8-4). The Aggies used goals from Ariana Ellison and Sydnee Johnson to emerge with a 2-0 victory over the Owls.

On the day, the Aggies outshot the Owls 12-7 and despite recording just three shots on goal, were able to tally their eighth multi-goal game of the season.

NM State forced the action early and earned two corner kicks in the first four minutes of the game. While neither corner led directly to a goal, the Aggies were able to keep the ball in the attacking third to set up a scoring opportunity.

Following the second corner kick, the ball rolled out to Ariana Ellison who took aim from about 30 yards away and found the top corner of the goal with her right foot to tally her first collegiate goal while putting the Aggies ahead just four minutes and 30 seconds into the match.

Less than five minutes later, Kennesaw State would earn a pair of chances as they tallied two shots on goal and three corner kicks in a span of less than two minutes. However, Aggie goalie Valerie Guha leaned on her preparation to come up with her first two saves of the contest.

The two sides would only generate one more shot on goal for the remainder of the first half as Kennesaw State’s Alana Nesbit forced Guha to make a save in the 14th minute. A set of substitution in the 27th minute brought four pairs of fresh legs, including Janae Shaklee who logged a shot just five minutes after entering the pitch. Despite some pressure, neither side would find the back of the net for the remainder of the period – leaving the score at 1-0 in favor of the Aggies after 45 minutes of action.

Like it did in the first half, NM State began the half with some energy as good ball movement created an opportunity for Loma McNeese who recorded her first shot of the game in the 45th minute of the game. McNeese would find herself unmarked near the top of the box, however, she would send the shot sailing over the crossbar.

Over the next 10 minutes, Mya Gonzales, Meredith Scott and Janae Shaklee would each send a shot in, however, none of the Aggies’ shots would find the frame of the goal. The first shot on goal of the second half would come from Kennesaw State’s Alana Nesbit in the 63rd minute of the game.

In the 79th minute, Sydnee Johnson would fire off her first shot of the afternoon – forcing Owl goalkeeper Charlee Bernal to come up with a save. Johnson would remain aggressive as she benefitted from a promising attack from McNeese just two minutes later to record the game’s second goal and third of the season for Johnson. On the play, McNeese registered her 16th career assist to surpass teammate Bianca Chacon for most assists in program history.

This would prove to be more than enough as the Aggie defense was able to forge its third shutout of the season to help the Aggies improve to 6-1-1 inside the NM State Soccer Athletic Complex.

NM State will get a six-day break before returning home on Saturday, Oct. 19, when they will welcome Jacksonville State. The Aggies and Gamecocks are scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. Fans interested in attending NM State’s penultimate home game of the year can purchase tickets online here or by calling the Pan American Center Ticket Office at 575-646-1420.

For complete coverage of NM State Women's Soccer, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWSOC), Instagram (@nmstatewsoc) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Soccer)