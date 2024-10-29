NMSU falls to FIU in CUSA showdown in Miami, 34-13

MIAMI, Florida - The New Mexico State Aggies played their final midweek game of the season Tuesday night on the road against the Florida International Golden Panthers.

It was a game NMSU would rather soon forget as the Panthers got the better of the Aggies by a final score of 34-13.

Despite trailing 7-6 at the half, the Aggies were only able to score 7 points in the entire second half, while FIU put up 27 points on the scoreboard.

NMSU's defense was unable to contain FIU wide receiver Eric Rivers who had a massive game for the Panthers.

Rivers set a single game receiving record for the program ending the night with 11 receptions for 295 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

NMSU's overall record this season drops to 2-6, 1-4 in Conference USA play.

The Aggies must now win their remaining four games of the season if they want to become bowl eligible.

They'll get a bit of a breather before their next game which will be Saturday, November 9 against Western Kentucky at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

No score

Second Quarter

NMSU kicker Abraham Montaño connects on a 57 yard field goal 3-0 NMSU

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins to wide receiver Eric Rivers for a 52 yard touchdown pass 7-3 FIU

NMSU kicker Abraham Montaño connects on a 54 yard field goal 7-6 FIU

Third Quarter

FIU kicker Alejandro Prado connects on a 24 yard field goal 10-6 FIU

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins to wide receiver Eric Rivers for a 51 yard touchdown pass 17-6 FIU

FIU kicker Alejandro Prado connects on a 38 yard field goal 20-6 FIU

Fourth Quarter

NMSU running back Mike Washington with a 27 yard touchdown run 20-13 FIU

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins to wide receiver Dean Patterson for a 2 yard touchdown pass 27-13 FIU

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins to wide receiver Eric Rivers for a 62 yard touchdown pass 34-13 FIU