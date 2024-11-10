NMSU snags first road game win over Utah Tech, 75-63

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KVIA) -- After being unable to get their first road victory until the last conference game last season, the Aggies achieved that milestone early this year, defeating Utah Tech 75-63 at Burns Arena. With this win, the Aggies move to 2-0 for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

The Aggies shot 47% from the field, dominated the boards with a 51-32 rebounding advantage, and led for 91% of the game. They also held Utah Tech to just 24% shooting from beyond the arc.

The game began with a three-pointer from Utah Tech’s Beon Riley, but Christian Cook quickly responded for the Aggies, nailing a fading midrange jumper to make it 3-2. After an evenly contested few minutes, Noa Gonsalves knocked down a three to give the Trailblazers a 12-10 lead. However, the Aggies soon took control with a dominant 22-2 run, led by senior transfer guard Zawdie Jackson’s 12-point surge.

Both teams traded points in the final minutes of the first half, with Cook sinking a three to set the halftime score at 39-23 in favor of the Aggies.

Utah Tech opened the second half with a layup from Riley and proceeded to mount a 24-9 run, cutting the Aggies’ lead to just one. Then Cook broke the Aggies’ scoring drought, sparking a 6-0 run to reestablish a cushion.

After some back-and-forth action, Jackson sealed the win, scoring 10 straight points, including a pair of three-pointers, to push the Aggies' lead to 12. The Aggies closed out their first road game with a decisive 75-63 victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Senior guard Zawdie Jackson recorded the highest point total of an Aggie this season, putting up 24 points while going 3-3 from beyond the arc for the Crimson and White. To add to it, Jackson also had seven assists, five rebounds, two steals while only committing one turnover in his entire 33 minutes of action on the night.

· Forward Nate Tshimanga had another good night attacking the boards for the Aggies finishing with 10 rebounds. He was the only Aggie to finishe with double digit rebounds on the night and is the first Aggie to have consecutive 10+ rebounds games this season.

· Christian Cook impressed tonight as well finishing with 21 points and four rebounds and draining three shots from beyond the arc. This marks his first time going over the 20 points mark this season, as he did this four times during the 2023-24 season for the Aggies.

· In his first time in the Crimson and White, transfer Peter Filipovity finished the night with four points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in only 15 minutes of action.

