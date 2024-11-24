New Mexico High School Football Playoff final scores

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The La Cueva Bears knock the Las Cruces Bulldawgs out in the playoffs to advance for the second straight year to advance to the Conference USA Championship game.

"It was an incredible season, an incredible group of guys," head coach Mark Lopez said. "These guys have worked tremendously on and off the field to really try to chase greatness and in a lot of ways we achieved it. I thought we played well all three phases of the game all season long and that's credit to the coaching staff, I think we have the best coaching staff in the state of New Mexico. I'm super proud of those dudes as well."

The Gadsden Panthers met the Roswell Coyotes in the semi-finals, they fell 49-21. However, the Panthers have a lot to be proud of as this was its first time making a semi-finals appearance in 50 years.

The Mayfield Trojans met the Artesia Bulldogs and the trojans took a 50-14 loss. Last year they got knocked out in the quarterfinals against Roswell but this year they survived up to the semi-finals.