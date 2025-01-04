The Aggies Fall to Lady Techsters to Close Out Road Trip

RUSTON, Louisiana (KVIA) -- The NM State women’s basketball team (8-7, 1-1 CUSA) took on Louisiana Tech (9-4, 2-0 CUSA) in their second conference matchup of the regular season. Unable to shrink their deficit over their opponent, NM State would go on to lose 67-58 after the Lady Techsters extending their lead in final minutes of play.

The Aggies leading scorer at the Thomas Assembly Center was none other than Molly Kaiser, who shot 9-for-11 from the charity stripe and finished with 13 points.

Sianny Sanchez-Oliver finished as the only Aggie to close out the game with a perfect field goal percentage from the perimeter (2-for-2) and finished as the second leading scorer with 12 points. She was also able pick up five boards in the process.

The Crimson and White struggled to find the bottom of the basket in the first quarter as the team went 3-for-13 in the first 10 minutes of the game. In that same quarter, the team hit a dry spell from outside the arc, missing all six of their attempts.

The second quarter was also a bust in field goal percentage for the Aggies as they went 4-for-14 to allow the Lady Techsters to build a lead that would grow to as much as 15. Some drawn charges from the Aggie defense would help NM State pull with 10 points at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Aggies managed to sink in two deep pullup jumpers and finished with a reverse layup to put them just three points shy of the Lady Techsters. Though NM State found some momentum and ended the quarter with seven made shots, they once again found themselves in the same shooting spell as the first half and could only finish with five more field goals in the last quarter. A technical foul would stretch the opponents lead and ultimately put the Aggies out of reach from victory.

LA Tech finished with four players in double figures as both Jordan Marshall and Robyn Lee each put up 15 points to help give their team the win.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

The Aggies outrebounded LA Tech 35-30.

NM State finished with their second-lowest field goal percentage of the season at 34% (15-19).

Kaiser tied her season high in made free throws in a game at the stripe with nine sunk in - a mark she has now reached four times, including two in the Aggies’ last four games.

With two made threes on two attempts, Sianny Sanchez-Oliver set a new career high in threes made. This is also just the second time this season that an Aggie has finished perfect from beyond the arc while tallying two or more attempts.

